Houston Dynamo hizo una oferta para fichar a Héctor Herrera

Hector Herrera would be a DP for the Houston Dynamo if he comes. Sebastian Ferreira and Teenage Hadebe are the other two DPs.

Houston is a city with strong cultural ties to Mexico. Would be a huge swing for the market if they get it done.

