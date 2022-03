Silvana Flores se convirtió en nueva jugadora de Ipswich Town | VIDEOS

✍️ Ipswich Town are delighted to announce the signing of Mexican international midfielder Silvana Flores from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old has penned a dual-signing agreement until the end of the season.

— Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) 18 de marzo de 2022