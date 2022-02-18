Así quedó el once ideal de los octavos de Champions League

Kylian Mbappe, declarado mejor jugador de la semana de la Champions League, encabeza el once ideal de los mejores jugadores en los partidos de ida de los octavos de final de la Liga de Campeones.

El joven francés fue la gran figura del encuentro disputado entre el PSG y el Real Madrid al anotar el importante gol de la victoria.

🥇 Kylian Mbappé takes Player of the Week for his match-winning display against Real Madrid 👏👏👏 #UCLPOTW | @PlayStationEU | #UCL pic.twitter.com/SuRoL53AgZ

Mbappé quedó por delante de Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) y Mohamed Camara (Salzburgo).

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Marquinhos (PSG), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) y Kylian Mbappe (PSG).

Rising to the occasion this week 👊

Who was the standout man?@PlayStationEU | #UCLTOTW | #UCL

— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 17, 2022