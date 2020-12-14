Estos fueron los cruces de 16avos de final de la Europa League

Este lunes se realizaron los emparejamientos de la ronda de dieciseisavos de final de la Europa League, la cual dejó algunos cruces interesantes.

Los tres mexicanos que participaron en la fase de grupos lograron clasificar con sus respectivos equipos. Hirving Lozano y el Napoli la tendrá un poco complicada frente a un molestoso Granada; Erick Gutiérrez y el PSV Eindhoven tendrán como rival al Olympiacos; mientras que Eugenio Pizzuto y el Lille Ajax se medirán ante un fuerte Ajax.

Los partidos se disputarán los días 18 y 25 de febrero.

EMPAREJAMIENTOS

Wolfsberger (AUT) – Tottenham (ING)

Dinamo Kiev (UCR) – Brujas (BEL)

Real Sociedad (ESP) – Manchester United (ING)

Benfica (POR)- Arsenal (ING)

Estrella Roja (SRB) – Milán (ITA)

Antwerp (BEL) – Rangers (ESC)

Slavia Praga (CZE) – Leicester City (ING)

Salzburgo (AUT) – Villarreal (ESP)

Braga (POR) – Roma (ITA)

Krasnodar (RUS) – GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Young Boys (SUI) – Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Molde (NOR) – Hoffenheim (GER)

Granada (ESP) – Nápoles (ESP)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR)

Lille (FRA) – Ajax (NED)

Olympiacos (GRE) – PSV Eindhoven

