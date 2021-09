Franck Ribéry fichará con uno de los ascendidos de la Serie A

Franck Ribéry will be in Salerno on Monday in order to complete his move to Serie A side Salernitana as free agent. Promoted in Italian first division, Salernitana are offering Ribéry a deal June 2022 [€1.5m net salary]. 🇫🇷 #transfers

Franck will undergo his medical on Monday. pic.twitter.com/eLSKGHZ5Y5

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 4 de septiembre de 2021