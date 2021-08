Futbolista juvenil de Afganistán murió en avión militar que despegó de Kabul 

Very sad to hear that one of the youths who tried to leave #Kabul through grabbing the landing gear bay of a #USAF's C-17A transport airplane few days ago was a player of #Afghanistan's National youth soccer team, Zaki Anvari. His body parts was found in the landing gear bay. pic.twitter.com/tsiSuiZTLs

