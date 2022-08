Georginio Wijnaldum jugará en la Serie A

Gini #Wijnaldum to #ASRoma from #PSG is almost done. Deal on loan with option to buy, which will become an obligation if #Roma will be in #UCL 2023/24. #Paris will pay 40% of his salary. #transfers https://t.co/qHV0DXqcw7

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) 1 de agosto de 2022