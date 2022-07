Koulibaly abandonará al Napoli: jugará en la Premier League

Paperworks signed between Chelsea and Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly deal for €40m. All completed now, he will sign in the morning – then will fly to Los Angeles. 🚨🔵 #CFC

Koulibaly will be unveiled as second Chelsea signing very soon. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/e5exnkB2R7

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 13 de julio de 2022