Koundé ya habría elegido si fichará con Chelsea o Barcelona 

Barcelona are now getting closer to Jules Koundé. Positive contacts also in the morning, personal terms are fully agreed with Koundé – working on final bid. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB

Chelsea are tired of waiting for the green light – ready to explore other options if it doesn’t arrive soon. pic.twitter.com/61eaBF8Cb7

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 25 de julio de 2022