Los nuevos detalles sobre el futuro de Cristiano Ronaldo

🚨 EXCL: Cristiano Ronaldo travelling back to Manchester today & will hold talks with Man Utd on future. Unclear if/when 37yo will return to training. Club stance still not for sale + expect him to be important part of side next season @TheAthleticUK #MUFC https://t.co/4AZVRPm1cO

— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) 25 de julio de 2022