Lukaku regresará a la Serie A 

⏳ Romelu #Lukaku to #Inter from #Chelsea on loan is at the final stage. #Nerazzurri are pushing to close the deal within the next week. Big Rom will cut his salary to finalize his return (from 12 to €8M/year). Possible medicals and signing on the next week. #transfers #CFC

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) 16 de junio de 2022