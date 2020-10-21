Mesut Özil acusó al Arsenal de deslealtad después de que el club lo dejara fuera de los equipos para la Premier League y la Europa League.

El centrocampista alemán acaba este verano contrato con los Gunners y, hasta enero, solo podrá jugar con el filial, al haberse quedado sin ficha del primer equipo.

En un comunicado en redes sociales, Ozil acusó al Arsenal de no mostrarle la lealtad que él sí tuvo en 2018 al renovar su contrato y ha explicado que seguirá peleando para que su octava temporada en el club no acabe de esta manera.

«Estoy muy decepcionado con no haber entrado en la lista de la Premier League. Acabo de descubrir que la lealtad es muy difícil de conseguir hoy en día. Siempre he intentado ser positivo y pensar que quizás tendría una opción para jugar. Por eso me he mantenido en silencio».