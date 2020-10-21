Mesut Ozil acusa al Arsenal de «desleal»
Mesut Özil acusó al Arsenal de deslealtad después de que el club lo dejara fuera de los equipos para la Premier League y la Europa League.
El centrocampista alemán acaba este verano contrato con los Gunners y, hasta enero, solo podrá jugar con el filial, al haberse quedado sin ficha del primer equipo.
En un comunicado en redes sociales, Ozil acusó al Arsenal de no mostrarle la lealtad que él sí tuvo en 2018 al renovar su contrato y ha explicado que seguirá peleando para que su octava temporada en el club no acabe de esta manera.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is a difficult message to write to the @Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far. Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta – we’ve been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level. But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 I can promise you that this hard decision won’t change anything in my mindset – I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice. #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa
«Estoy muy decepcionado con no haber entrado en la lista de la Premier League. Acabo de descubrir que la lealtad es muy difícil de conseguir hoy en día. Siempre he intentado ser positivo y pensar que quizás tendría una opción para jugar. Por eso me he mantenido en silencio».
El germano lleva sin jugar con su equipo desde marzo y esta temporada aún no ha entrado en una sola convocatoria con los Gunners.