Milan e Inter asoman posibilidad de salirse de la Superliga

Inter and AC Milan are also set to leave the #SuperLeague.

Inter have juve announced: “We’re no longer interested in this project”. 🚨🇮🇹

Still waiting for official position from Juventus.

The whole #SuperLeague is expected to be SUSPENDED in the next hours. 🚫

