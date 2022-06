«Solo depende de él»: River quiere a Luis Suárez

River Plate president Brito: “Yes, we have contacted Luís Suárez but it’s now only up to him”, he said on a potential deal for Luís. 🇺🇾 #transfers

River are looking for new striker as Julián Álvarez will join City. Suárez said few days ago: “I’m focused on European football”.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 11 de junio de 2022