Trato hecho y confirmado: Pogba regresa a la Serie A

✅🐙 Done Deal and confirmed! Paul #Pogba to #Juventus as a free agent. 3-years contract (€8M/year + 2M as bonuses) with the option for a fourth year. Expected medicals and signing at the beginning of July. No surprise here since the last May 16! #transfers #Pogback https://t.co/fsTKxTqKp0

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) 23 de junio de 2022