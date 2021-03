Un referente del fútbol croata es el nuevo DT del CSKA Moscú 

🗣 It was an honor for me to work in such a great club as #CSKA. It was a very interesting and best period in my coaching career at the momentю Maybe I was too emotional at times, but only because I lived for the club. This magnificent period will always remain in my heart 👏🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/hvUyHB7kE0

— PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) 22 de marzo de 2021