Vanessa Bryant usa sus redes sociales para llorar la muerte de Kobe
La trágica e inesperada muerte de Kobe Bryant, su Gianna y otros siete tripulantes del helicóptero estrellado, no ha sido aceptada por la esposa del exbasquetbolista de Los Ángeles Lakers, Vanessa Bryant.
Vanessa usó su cuenta de Instagram para manifestar su pesar por la pérdida de los dos miembros de su familia. “He sido reacia a expresar mis sentimientos con palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo”, publicó.
La viuda de Kobe también tuvo palabras para su hija de 13 años que perdió la vida en el suceso ocurrido en Calabasas, California. “Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. ¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad?”, añadió.
Luego de la investigación preliminar de las autoridades locales, no existe una causa probable del accidente. De momento, se atribuye a la fuerte neblina como una de las causas. Las investigaciones podrían alagarse durante un año para determinar qué realmente fue lo que ocurrió.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.