La muerte de Kobe Bryant conmocionó, no solamente al entorno de la NBA y del baloncesto como tal, sino a todo al mundo amante del deporte.

El trágico suceso ocurrido en las horas de la tarde, generó que el nombre y apodo del mítico número 24, «Black Mamba», se colocaran como tendencias en todo el globo.

Familiares, amigos, excompañeros, fanáticos y personas ajenas al deporte, llenaron las redes sociales con mensajes de todo tipo, fotos y videos, para recordar a Kobe Bryant.

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

LeBron James in tears as he exits the Los Angeles Lakers team plane following the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. James passed Kobe for 3rd on the all-time scoring list yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4gUYmRjUqI — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) January 26, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

Minuto de silencio previo al duelo de @Fuerza_Regia 🆚 @MinerosLNBP en honor a Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/88kb4xnEnu — AS México (@ASMexico) January 26, 2020

«Tengo dudas sobre mí mismo. Tengo inseguridades. Tengo miedo del fracaso…..Todos tenemos dudas de nosotros mismo. No lo niegas, pero no capitulas ante ello. Lo abrazas».

Kobe Bryant#Fuedicho#Inmemorian #DEP pic.twitter.com/Jsc3chuRfB — Fuedicho (@fuedicho) January 26, 2020

No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020

Ver esta publicación en Instagram (via @kareemabduljabbar_33) Una publicación compartida por SportsCenter (@sportscenter) el 26 de Ene de 2020 a las 1:46 PST

Cuando Kobe Bryant quería ser como Michael Jordan…. pic.twitter.com/dhXBRKBZJ4 — Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) January 26, 2020

No hombre no, este fin de semana era para celebrar las victorias del deporte español. Inmensa tristeza. Kobe eterno para siempre. D.E.P #KobeBryant. # pic.twitter.com/YNUgroSPPt — rafa gonzalez (@rgonpa) January 26, 2020

Mi corazón está roto con esta noticia sigo sin creerlo QEPD @kobebryant ídolo 😢😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/dCNYWZ2uZJ — Reinaldo Navia (@reinaldonavia) January 26, 2020