La muerte de Kobe Bryant conmocionó, no solamente al entorno de la NBA y del baloncesto como tal, sino a todo al mundo amante del deporte.

Foto vía Twitter

El trágico suceso ocurrido en las horas de la tarde, generó que el nombre y apodo del mítico número 24, «Black Mamba», se colocaran como tendencias en todo el globo.

Familiares, amigos, excompañeros, fanáticos y personas ajenas al deporte, llenaron las redes sociales con mensajes de todo tipo, fotos y videos, para recordar a Kobe Bryant.

 



 

No tengo palabras… Todo mi cariño para la familia y amigos de Kobe. Fue un placer conocerle y compartir buenos momentos juntos. Se nos fue un genio como pocos.



 



 

(via @kareemabduljabbar_33)



