La muerte de Kobe Bryant conmocionó, no solamente al entorno de la NBA y del baloncesto como tal, sino a todo al mundo amante del deporte.
El trágico suceso ocurrido en las horas de la tarde, generó que el nombre y apodo del mítico número 24, «Black Mamba», se colocaran como tendencias en todo el globo.
Familiares, amigos, excompañeros, fanáticos y personas ajenas al deporte, llenaron las redes sociales con mensajes de todo tipo, fotos y videos, para recordar a Kobe Bryant.
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
LeBron James in tears as he exits the Los Angeles Lakers team plane following the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. James passed Kobe for 3rd on the all-time scoring list yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4gUYmRjUqI
— 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) January 26, 2020
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV
— NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020
Minuto de silencio previo al duelo de @Fuerza_Regia 🆚 @MinerosLNBP en honor a Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/88kb4xnEnu
— AS México (@ASMexico) January 26, 2020
«Tengo dudas sobre mí mismo. Tengo inseguridades. Tengo miedo del fracaso…..Todos tenemos dudas de nosotros mismo. No lo niegas, pero no capitulas ante ello. Lo abrazas».
Kobe Bryant#Fuedicho#Inmemorian #DEP pic.twitter.com/Jsc3chuRfB
— Fuedicho (@fuedicho) January 26, 2020
No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5
— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
Serás recordado por siempre @kobebryant #KobeBryant Tus victorias eran para todos. pic.twitter.com/j9uvGmVoSq
— Carlos Ramirez (@Chocala69) January 26, 2020
Cuando Kobe Bryant quería ser como Michael Jordan…. pic.twitter.com/dhXBRKBZJ4
— Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) January 26, 2020
No hombre no, este fin de semana era para celebrar las victorias del deporte español. Inmensa tristeza. Kobe eterno para siempre. D.E.P #KobeBryant. # pic.twitter.com/YNUgroSPPt
— rafa gonzalez (@rgonpa) January 26, 2020
Mi corazón está roto con esta noticia sigo sin creerlo QEPD @kobebryant ídolo 😢😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/dCNYWZ2uZJ
— Reinaldo Navia (@reinaldonavia) January 26, 2020
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
This breaks my heart. Being a father that would give his life for his daughter but being in a situation such as Kobe.. That really makes one think. May we all operate from our hearts. My prayers go out to his family! All that were apart of this horrible accident. Our prayers go out to you! #prayer #hope #blackmamba #kobe